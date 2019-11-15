Cisco Asks Justices To Kill Its $24M Patent Loss Under Alice

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 7:41 PM EST) -- Cisco Systems petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to review a split Federal Circuit decision upholding the validity of two cybersecurity patents it was found to infringe, saying it flouts the high court's Alice ruling and "will breed confusion" if left to stand. The Nov. 8 petition, which was docketed Thursday, said the SRI International Inc. patents, which cover a method of catching hackers and malware, are directed to the kind of abstract ideas implemented on a generic computer that the Supreme Court held in Alice v. CLS Bank in 2014 are not patent eligible. "At their core, the asserted patent claims describe...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS