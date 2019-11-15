Grocery Wholesaler Gets OT Collective Action Decertified

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 2:51 PM EST) -- A Louisiana federal judge decertified a collective action against Associated Wholesale Grocers, finding the warehouse supervisors who said they were incorrectly classified as overtime-exempt were too varied to proceed as a group. U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo said in a Thursday order decertifying the Fair Labor Standards Act collective that she agreed with the food wholesaler that “significant differences” in the job duties of the supervisors made collective status improper. AWG outlined a number of differences between the different subcategories of supervisors, the judge said. The judge said those differences were important, noting, for example, there was evidence some supervisors...

