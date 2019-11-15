Ariz. Tribe Hits IHS With $8.6M Contract Costs Suit

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 5:56 PM EST) -- The San Carlos Apache Tribe hit the Indian Health Service with a complaint in Arizona federal court Thursday, alleging the IHS failed to cover millions of dollars of costs and lost revenue stemming from the health care coverage the tribe provided under contract with the agency. The tribe contends that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' IHS failed to reimburse the tribe for $3.4 million in direct, recurring costs as well as indirect contract support costs — administrative and overhead expenses the federal government pays to tribes that provide services the government would otherwise have to provide — incurred...

