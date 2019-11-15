No Threats Here, RBS Says As £34M Morley Trial Wraps

Law360, London (November 15, 2019, 6:17 PM GMT) -- RBS denied illegally coercing a developer into handing over the bulk of his property portfolio to resolve concerns over his £75 million ($96.7 million) loan, with the big UK lender saying at the close of a high-profile trial Friday it had a legal right to try to recover the money. Finishing off the third week of trial, the Royal Bank of Scotland’s counsel, Paul Sinclair QC of Fountain Court Chambers, told the court that property developer Oliver Morley’s claims for economic duress were unfounded because the bank’s actions were lawful. “Seeking to carry out a lawful act is not duress,” Sinclair said,...

