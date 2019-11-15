Investor Seeks Chancery Bailout For $121M Damages Claim

Law360, Georgetown, Del. (November 15, 2019, 5:48 PM EST) -- A private equity investor urged a skeptical Delaware vice chancellor to order equity-based unjust enrichment damages Friday as compensation for its fraud-tainted acquisition of the former Plimus payment processing business, citing contract caps that will otherwise block most recovery from a $121.5 million claim. Robert L. Burns, counsel for Great Hill Equity Partners IV LP, told Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III during arguments in Georgetown that its estimate of damages in the seven-year-old case far exceeded a combined $9.2 million escrow fund that capped the liability of selling stockholders named in the suit. The escrow covered nonfraud seller breaches of representations...

