HK Justice Secretary Injured Prior To Arbitration Lecture

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 5:17 PM EST) -- Hong Kong's Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng, a former chair of the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre, was injured on Thursday after falling while surrounded by protesters in London, where she had been slated to give a speech on the evolution of investor-state arbitration. Video posted to Twitter on Thursday shows Cheng walking on a street surrounded by what the Hong Kong Justice Department described on Friday as a "violent mob" that followed her while shouting loudly and occasionally shining bright lights in her face. The justice secretary then fell to the ground, injuring her arm, before being ushered away from the...

