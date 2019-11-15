Roan Shareholder Aims To Stop $1B Sale To Citizen Energy

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 4:27 PM EST) -- A Roan Resources Inc. shareholder filed a putative class action alleging that the company’s $1 billion pending sale to Citizen Energy Operating LLC should be halted because it improperly undervalues Roan to the benefit of its executives over other shareholders. Named plaintiff Jennifer Burfeind on Thursday said the deal provides just $1.52 in cash per share despite Roan’s solid financials and prospects for growth in the future. Burfeind wants to represent a class of all public shareholders against the company and its executives in a suit alleging that higher-ups own “illiquid portions of company stock” that will provide them with large...

