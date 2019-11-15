Trump Asks Justices To Halt Business Records Subpoena

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 2:59 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to pause the enforcement of a subpoena by the House Oversight and Reform Committee seeking eight years of his business records from his longtime accounting firm, according to his attorney. President Donald Trump wants to halt a House committee’s subpoena for his business records, his attorney told Law360. (AP) The emergency application was filed with Chief Justice John Roberts, Trump attorney Jay Sekulow told Law360. The request came after the D.C. Circuit on Wednesday, in an 8-3 decision, denied Trump's bid to have the full court rehear its decision upholding the subpoena seeking the business...

