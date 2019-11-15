Trump And House Dems Seek End To Suit Over Subpoena

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 2:12 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump and House Democrats are urging a D.C. federal judge to toss a lawsuit brought against them by a former White House national security aide who is navigating the competing demands of a congressional subpoena and presidential instructions not to testify before Congress. In motions filed within an hour of each other late Thursday, the president and House Democrats asked U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon to dismiss the lawsuit filed by former deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman. The GOP president and the Democratic lawmakers are, unusually, on the same side in a constitutionally thorny case that asks...

