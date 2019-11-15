Texas Justices To Weigh Reach Of Forum Choice In Deals

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 8:41 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to consider whether forum selection clauses are applicable to parties who weren't signees to an agreement in a dispute between former business partners. The state’s high court will hear oral arguments on Jan. 28 in the lawsuit that pits Anthony A. Rieder and Ed Rapee III against former partner Kenny Woods. At issue for the Texas Supreme Court is whether two agreements relating to the formation of Cadbury Solutions LLC — which were not signed by Rapee and Rieder — can be used to bind the two to a provision that establishes Tarrant County, Texas,...

