Only 10% Of Attorneys Arguing At The PTAB Are Women

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 7:04 PM EST) -- A new report that breaks down attorney appearances at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board reveals that only 10% of attorneys arguing at the board are women, adding to an already alarming picture of gender diversity in the patent system. The report, published Thursday by the PTAB Bar Association, also shows that among the 1,800-plus law firms and entities appearing in PTAB post-grant proceedings, nearly three-fourths have never had a female attorney argue for them. And of the 100 attorneys who have argued the most cases at the PTAB, only six are women, according to the association. Those women are Lori...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS