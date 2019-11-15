Houlihan's Parent Hopes To Close Ch. 11 Sale By Year's End

Law360, Wilmington (November 15, 2019, 2:50 PM EST) -- The parent company of casual dining chain Houlihan’s told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Friday that it intends to pursue an "ambitious" plan to sell its assets as a going concern by the end of 2019 and has a $40 million offer in hand to guide the process. During a first-day hearing in Wilmington, Houlihan’s Restaurants Inc. attorney Matthew R. Pierce of Landis Rath & Cobb LLP said the accelerated process is a condition of its debtor-in-possession financing and is necessary to preserve the value of the debtor’s assets. “The debtors didn’t enter these cases planning to languish in bankruptcy. They want...

