Motley Rice's Joseph Rice On The Opioid MDL And More

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 8:25 PM EST) -- Motley Rice LLC’s Joseph Rice is co-lead counsel in the multidistrict litigation brought by local governments over the opioid crisis, a case he describes as the most complex and challenging of his career. Last month, two Ohio counties reached a $260 million settlement with some of the nation's largest drug companies on the cusp of the first bellwether trial in the MDL. A global settlement has not yet been reached in the litigation, which accuses drugmakers of downplaying the risks of opioid addiction. Among his career highlights, the Motley Rice co-founder was also the lead plaintiffs' counsel in the historic $246...

