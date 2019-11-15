Fed. Circ. Says Judge Wrongly Axed Data Patent As Abstract

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 4:38 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday reversed a lower court’s decision that claims in a data transmission patent belonging to Dutch telecommunications company Koninklijke KPN are invalid, saying the patent does not cover an abstract idea. The court, in a precedential opinion, found a Delaware federal judge erred when he found the patent was invalid under the Supreme Court’s decision in Alice v. CLS Bank. The 2014 ruling held abstract ideas implemented using a computer are not eligible for patent protection under Section 101 of the Patent Act. KPN’s patent covers a system used to check whether data was accurately transmitted over...

