Partners Group Sells Stake In €10.25B Dutch Retailer Action

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 1:43 PM EST) -- Investment manager Partners Group agreed to sell its stake in Dutch retailer Action to San Francisco-based private equity shop Hellman & Friedman LLC in a deal that values Action at roughly €10.25 billion ($11.32 billion), including debt, the companies said Friday. Specific financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, although a report from PEnews.com said the deal's value is about €1 billion. The agreement sees Partners Group selling its minority equity stake in Action, which is based in the Netherlands and operates 1,325 stores across seven countries, according to a statement. Walter Keller, a partner at Partners Group who led...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS