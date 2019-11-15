IP Hires: Haynes And Boone, Fish, Neal Gerber, Baker Botts

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 4:20 PM EST) -- Haynes and Boone has grown its Chicago office with a Patent Trial and Appeal Board veteran from Kirkland, Fish & Richardson has snapped up an in-house attorney from Microsoft, and Neal Gerber nabbed the former co-chair of Freeborn & Peters' intellectual property litigation practice. Here are the details on these and other notable IP hires. Haynes and Boone Nabs Ex-Kirkland Patent Pro in Chicago Eugene Goryunov Haynes and Boone LLP has tapped former Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner Eugene Goryunov, who filed some of the first petitions for inter partes review, to lead the firm's post-grant review trials practice in Chicago. Goryunov had been...

