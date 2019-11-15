Genesee & Wyoming Investor Wants Docs On $8.6B Deal

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 4:44 PM EST) -- An investor in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. has filed suit in Delaware Chancery Court seeking records about the rail service provider's $8.6 billion take-private deal to probe potential wrongdoing, including whether officer self-interest led to one buyer group being favored over another. City of Warren Police and Fire Retirement System told the court Thursday that it needs the records to determine if it should file litigation in connection with the proposed merger and if stockholders were “materially uninformed” when they voted on the proposal. The pension fund said it “also seeks to investigate the independence and disinterestedness of the company’s directors...

