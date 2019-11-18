Quapaw Deals With Feds Made Public After Court's Order

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 9:06 PM EST) -- The Quapaw Nation and tribe members will receive $82 million to settle claims the federal government mismanaged tribal assets, with $137 million more awaiting congressional approval, according to the terms of a settlement filed Friday that the Court of Federal Claims ordered be made public over the government’s objections. The Oklahoma-based tribe and hundreds of Quapaw members filed their settlement agreements with the court on Friday in two of three consolidated cases against the federal government. the filings came a day after Judge Thomas C. Wheeler spurned the government’s attempt to keep the terms of the deals confidential. The government had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS