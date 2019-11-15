TTAB Lets Church 'Add A Zero,' But Adidas Subtract A Mark

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 8:25 PM EST) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has canceled an Illinois church’s plain-text “add a zero” trademark registration following a challenge from Adidas, but upheld a second registration for those words in a unique design. The board on Wednesday said the plain words were just an informational slogan, but that the design was something unique, associated only with the Christian Faith Fellowship Church and its fundraising efforts. The church sells shirts and caps with the mark. The TTAB refused to cancel the church's trademark registration for this design. (Court documents) “Notwithstanding the informational nature of the wording, the specific combination, placement and shading...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS