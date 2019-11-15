Atlantic Salmon Farmers Snagged In US Cartel Probe

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 5:53 PM EST) -- Following raids from European enforcers earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division has opened a criminal investigation into allegations of collusion in the Atlantic salmon farming industry. Norwegian producers of farmed salmon Grieg Seafood ASA, SalMar ASA, Lerøy Seafood Group ASA and Mowi ASA all filed notices with the Oslo Stock Exchange on Thursday saying that they or their subsidiaries had received subpoenas from the DOJ. The notices said the U.S. enforcement agency has opened a criminal probe into the sector over allegations of cartel activity similar to allegations made by the European Commission in February when it...

