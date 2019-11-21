DC Firm Adds International Arbitration Pro As Counsel

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 4:03 PM EST) -- The Law Offices of Charles H. Camp PC has gained an international arbitration attorney who brings extensive experience representing clients in commercial and investor-state arbitration proceedings around the world. Kiran Nasir Gore joined the Washington, D.C., firm Nov. 12 as counsel. Having worked as a senior associate at Three Crowns LLP and as an associate at DLA Piper, Gore told Law360 that she saw Charles Camp as a “really a great place to bring all of the facets of my practice together.” Gore said that while at DLA Piper, she focused on a wide variety of international matters, while at Three...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS