House Dems Challenge Wolf, Cuccinelli Appointments At DHS

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 4:47 PM EST) -- House Democrats urged a government watchdog to probe the appointments of Chad Wolf and Ken Cuccinelli to senior roles at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, accusing the Trump administration of circumventing federal vacancy laws and bypassing Senate procedure. In a Friday letter, Reps. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., leaders of the House homeland security and oversight panels, said that the appointments of Wolf and Cuccinelli at DHS, and even of former DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan, may have been invalid and asked the comptroller to conduct a fast-tracked review. Neither Cuccinelli nor Wolf have been confirmed by the Senate...

