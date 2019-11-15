Exception To Attys' Fee Rule Misapplied, Fla. Court Says

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 8:14 PM EST) -- A Florida state appeals court ruled Friday that a lower court erred when it applied an exception to a general rule against awarding attorneys' fees incurred litigating the amount of a fees award and made such an award to a homeowner who prevailed in a mortgage foreclosure suit. Florida's Fifth District said in its opinion that language in three attorneys' fees provisions in the note and mortgage at issue in the case between Bayview Loan Servicing LLC and homeowner Jason Cross lacked the kind of “broad and undefined language” that two other state appeals courts found warranted exceptions to the general...

