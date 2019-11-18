TD Ameritrade Beats Investors' Tax Loss Harvesting Suit

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 4:54 PM EST) -- Federal securities law bars a class action by investors against TD Ameritrade over allegedly misleading statements about a tax loss harvesting feature of its investment platform, a Nebraska federal judge has ruled in dismissing the case. The investors, Russell and Bernard Knowles, had claimed they lost money through TD’s tax loss harvesting feature when it did not immediately invest proceeds from a tax loss into similar securities, Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. said in a ruling Friday. But the Securities Litigation Uniform Standards Act prohibits class actions based on allegations that a firm made an untrue statement or omitted a material fact...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS