Litigation And Arbitration Are Creating A Public Cyberlaw

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 2:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is poised this term to potentially address several hot-button issues in the area of cybercrime and data privacy and security. The court, for example, may very well revisit thorny issues of the harms caused by data breaches — and when those harms can meet standing requirements.[1] The court has been asked to address ambiguities — and conflicting interpretations — of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.[2] It will also hear even seemingly noncyber cases, such as whether police can assume that the driver of a stopped vehicle is the owner[3], or the implications of the use of evolving...

