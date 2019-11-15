SEC Whistleblower Office Nets $2B Sanctions After Slower '19

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 6:04 PM EST) -- Despite a slight slowdown in activity during its most recent fiscal year, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s whistleblower program has now helped the agency secure more than $2 billion in sanctions orders, according to its 2019 Annual Whistleblower Report to Congress released Friday. The securities regulator awarded about $60 million to eight whistleblowers in the year ended Sept. 30, and has awarded a total of $387 million to 67 whistleblowers since issuing its first bounty in 2012. The SEC called fiscal year 2019 an “unusual year,” during which the government was shut down for 35 days. In the year prior,...

