Target Sues Chubb For Coverage Of Data Breach Claims

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 9:22 PM EST) -- Target Corp. sued units of Chubb Ltd. in federal court Friday for allegedly denying coverage for claims brought by banks whose customers were affected by the massive 2013 data breach against the store, saying the replacement of compromised credit cards triggers policy coverage for tangible property. Target says that after millions of customers’ credit card data and personal contact information was stolen in the breach, the store reached settlements with banks and major credit card issuers totaling $138 million, at least $74 million of which was for the costs associated with the banks replacing compromised credit cards. Target alleges that its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS