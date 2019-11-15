White House Floats Price Transparency Rule For Health Plans

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 9:09 PM EST) -- The Trump administration proposed a rule Friday that would require health insurance plans to publicize their in-network and out-of-network rates and post cost-sharing information online by request. The proposal intends to give people a clearer idea of what they’ll be paying for health care and to pressure insurers to keep prices low, the U.S. departments of Treasury, Labor, and Health and Human Services said in a rule summary scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Nov. 27. The rule would also incentivize plans to push participants toward "lower-cost, higher-value" health care providers, according to the summary text. The rule...

