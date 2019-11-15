MDC Energy Strikes Funding Deal As Ch. 11 Battle Brews

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 7:47 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Friday gave her nod to oil and gas driller MDC Energy LLC's continued use of lender cash collateral in its Chapter 11 after a deal was struck on funding for a few more weeks as the debtors barrel toward a battle with secured lenders over control of the bankruptcy cases. During a continuation on Friday of a first-day hearing that had started earlier in the week, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens gave her OK to a cash collateral order set to fund the Chapter 11 through Dec. 13 as significant questions still remain as to...

