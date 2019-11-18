Players' Unions Take Aim At How Jock Taxes Are Applied

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 8:59 PM EST) -- The players' associations for Major League Baseball, the NHL and the NFL have thrown their weight behind an effort to lessen a tax on professional athletes playing in Pittsburgh, the latest legal challenge that could save athletes thousands of dollars per year in so-called jock taxes. States and cities have a right to tax income earned by professionals within the jurisdiction, and big-league pro athletes have high pay and well-publicized schedules, making them easy to target. As a result, most states and some cities have special taxes on pro athletes informally called jock taxes, making filing tax returns for athletes who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS