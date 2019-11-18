Utilities Accuse San Jacinto River Authority Of Price-Fixing

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 8:38 PM EST) -- Two private water utility companies in a northern suburb of Houston want a Texas federal judge to put an end to a government resources conservation group’s alleged price-fixing of water supplies in the area, according to a Friday complaint. Quadvest and Woodland Oaks Utility, two private investor-owned companies that provide drinking water to more than 16,000 customers total in Montgomery County, Texas, claim in their suit that they are stuck in contracts with the San Jacinto River Authority that allow the group to artificially inflate the price of wholesale raw water. The utilities claim the contracts, which set out a plan...

