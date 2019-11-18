Ubisoft Says Video Game Patent Doesn't Just 'Teach Guitar'

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 5:18 PM EST) -- A North Carolina federal court "overgeneralized" the claims in a Ubisoft video game patent it invalidated as abstract, reducing a complicated method of guitar instruction into the basic idea of teaching music, the French company has told the Federal Circuit. The patent covers an improved way to assess performance, change difficulty levels and otherwise teach guitar that's different from the basic concept of teaching music, Ubisoft Entertainment SA said Friday. Competitor Yousician Oy had persuaded the court to invalidate the patent during the motion to dismiss stage, and Ubisoft is asking the court to revive those patent claims and remand its infringement...

