Gov't Latest To Call On High Court To Review TCPA Carveout

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 10:04 PM EST) -- The federal government is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on the constitutionality of a controversial carveout to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's robocall ban, marking the third time in the past month that the high court has been pressed to take up the issue. In a petition filed Thursday, Attorney General William Barr and the Federal Communications Commission called on the high court to review the Fourth Circuit's unanimous April ruling that struck down an exemption to the TCPA that allows government-backed debt collectors to skirt the statute's blanket ban on autodialed calls to cellphones. The appellate panel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS