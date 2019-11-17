Saudi Aramco Sets Price Range For Potential $25B IPO

Law360 (November 17, 2019, 12:26 PM EST) -- State-backed oil giant Saudi Aramco published a price range on Sunday for what is expected to be among the largest initial public offerings ever, potentially exceeding $25 billion, albeit at a lower valuation than initially sought by the Saudi Arabian government. Dhahran-based Saudi Aramco said it will price its shares between 30 and 32 Saudi Arabian riyal ($8 to $8.53) each. At that price range, Saudi Aramco would raise $24.8 billion at midpoint. The final total could exceed $28.5 billion if underwriters buy additional shares through an over-allotment option that amounts to 15% of the base offering. Depending on the final price...

