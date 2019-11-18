Cryptoassets Get Boost As Judges Settle Key Legal Question

Law360, London (November 18, 2019, 1:12 PM GMT) -- Cryptoassets can be treated as physical property under English law, senior judges concluded Monday in a decision designed to position the U.K. as a leading jurisdiction in financial and legal technology. The finding by the taskforce means that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin could be used in transactions in the same way as other types of physical property. (AP) Uncertainty about how to treat cryptoassets and so-called smart contracts that use blockchain technology under English law has been an obstacle to widespread adoption and investment in the technology, a panel led by Geoffrey Vos, a senior High Court judge, said Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS