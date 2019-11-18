Prosecution Rests In Barclays Execs' Qatar-Fees Fraud Trial

Law360, London (November 18, 2019, 4:58 PM GMT) -- Prosecutors rested their six-week-long case on Monday against three former Barclays executives on trial in London for allegedly conspiring to hide millions of pounds in fees paid by the bank to Qatari investors who helped it raise capital during the financial crisis. The Serious Fraud Office claims that a group of senior Barclays officials set up a fake advisory deal to conceal that the lender was paying Qatar more than other investors. (AP) The jury now gets a break as the two sides spend the rest of the week dealing with legal arguments in the Serious Fraud Office's case, which alleges...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS