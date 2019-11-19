Novel Securities Let Some Drillers Unlock Investor Cash

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 5:29 PM EST) -- Oil and gas drillers are breaking new ground to raise cash with two recent deals that roll up mineral interests into securities, but lawyers say the innovative fundraising tool is only an option for companies with the right kinds of assets and creditors. Latham & Watkins LLP and Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP have represented drillers and investors in two publicly announced securitizations this fall. Orrick boasted of a "new distinct asset class" when it announced in September that it had advised investors in purchasing securitized, non-operating interests in oil and gas wells held by private equity-backed Raisa Energy. Meanwhile, Latham...

