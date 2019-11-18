Roche Says Biotech Co. Wants To Stretch Tech Royalty Rights

Law360, Wilmington (November 18, 2019, 7:52 PM EST) -- An attorney for Roche Diagnostics Corp. told a federal jury Monday that Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC wants to stretch its limited biotechnology licenses far enough to snare millions in royalties from Roche for alleged infringement of laboratory testing system patents, kicking off a seven-day trial in Delaware. James T. McKeown of Foley & Lardner LLP, counsel to Roche, told an eight-person jury during opening statements in the U.S. District Court for Delaware that Meso cannot support claims that its licenses exclude Roche from selling into part of the market for "electrochemiluminescence," or ECL, systems. ECL devices detect the contents or concentrations...

