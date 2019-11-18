Trump Admin To Enforce Northern Triangle Asylum Deals

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 6:32 PM EST) -- The Trump administration released a rule on Monday to enforce its recent asylum deals with El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, paving the way for asylum-seekers to be sent to the dangerous Northern Triangle region. The 64-page regulation, issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Department of Justice, would authorize DHS officers to determine when asylum seekers should be sent to countries under a "safe third country" deal or asylum cooperation agreement. The U.S. has over the past few months entered into these agreements with El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, despite outcry from human rights advocates who warn those...

