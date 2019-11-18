J&J Defeats New Trial Bid In NJ Asbestos-In-Talc Case

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 12:53 PM EST) -- A New Jersey judge refused to grant a new trial for the survivors of a mesothelioma patient who claimed his disease was caused by Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder, ruling Monday that the estate didn't show the court failed to weed out racial bias on the jury. Superior Court Judge Ana C. Viscomi rejected arguments by Peru native Ricardo Rimondi's family that the court should have questioned the jurors about their feelings on immigration, and shouldn't have minimized Rimondi's opening statements about marketing materials that allegedly targeted African American and Hispanic populations. Reading her decision into the record, Judge Viscomi noted...

