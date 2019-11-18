NJ Power Broker Defends State Tax Incentive Programs

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 8:03 PM EST) -- A New Jersey power broker who’s been under the microscope for months for his role in the state’s controversial corporate tax incentive programs gave a vigorous defense of himself and the program’s impact on Monday during a state Senate hearing. Democratic power broker George E. Norcross III told the Senate Select Committee on Economic Growth Strategies during a sometimes-raucous hearing that New Jersey’s tax incentive programs have helped revitalize urban areas in the state, such as Camden. But a high-profile investigation by the New Jersey Tax Incentive Task Force into those programs has made fundamental mischaracterizations and mistakes about him, entities associated...

