Supreme Court Won’t Hear Martin Shkreli’s Appeal

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 12:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it won’t review Martin Shkreli’s securities fraud conviction, making it all but certain that the former hedge fund manager and pharmaceutical executive will serve the rest of his seven-year prison sentence. The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it won’t review Martin Shkreli’s securities fraud conviction. Shkreli, left, is seen here with his lawyer in June 2017. (AP) Shkreli, 36, was convicted in 2017 of manipulating the price of stock in Retrophin Inc., his then-biotech firm, and of defrauding investors in hedge funds he ran. The Second Circuit upheld his conviction in July, leading Shkreli to...

