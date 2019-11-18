High Court Won't Review Feds' Victories In Health Cases

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 3:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to hear two health care cases, leaving intact federal government wins over an Iowa hospital seeking more money from Medicare and an Illinois chiropractor challenging his prison sentence for billing fraud. The justices denied petitions for review from Iowa’s Unity HealthCare, which launched an appeal over how to calculate so-called volume-decrease adjustments in Medicare, and from a chiropractor serving five years in prison for filing $10 million in false bills to Medicare and insurance companies. The denials upheld decisions in favor of the government in the Eighth and Seventh circuits. Here is a snapshot of...

