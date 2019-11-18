Acacia Gets Up To $400M In Starboard Investment Deal

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 4:17 PM EST) -- Activist investor Starboard Value LP flexed its private equity muscles Monday, lining up $400 million of capital for patent-holding company Acacia Research Corp. The financing will be used by Acacia to collaborate with Starboard on investments in intellectual property and technology, as well as to make strategic acquisitions, and will see the hedge fund gain board seats, according to the California-based patent developer, owner and lessor's press release. In the first phase of the transaction, Starboard will buy $35 million in Series A preferred shares. The remaining $365 million in capital will be made available to Acacia through senior secured notes....

