African Fintech Startup Raises $120M From Chinese Investors

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 3:01 PM EST) -- African fintech startup OPay raised $120 million in Series B funding led by a consortium of Chinese investors to fuel further expansion on the continent, the company said Monday. OPay, founded by Norwegian internet company Opera, said the money would also be used to expand its many services. Along with its flagship banking product, OPay also offers services for ride-sharing, ride-hailing and food delivery in its primary market of Nigeria, where it initially launched to target the large number of people who don't use banks. Investors included Meituan-Dianping, DragonBall Capital, GaoRong Capital, Source Code Capital, SoftBank Ventures Asia, Bertelsmann Asia Investments, Redpoint China,...

