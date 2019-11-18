No More Data Storage In China, GOP Senator's Bill Says

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 9:51 PM EST) -- Chinese and Russian app makers would be banned from transferring data collected from American users back within their borders if a bill introduced by a Missouri senator Monday became law. It would also limit what kind of data those apps can collect from Americans, restricting the data to what is absolutely necessary to run the app, Sen. Josh Hawley said Monday in a statement unveiling the bill. The Republican senator said that current law makes it “far too easy for hostile foreign governments” to get their hands on the private data of U.S. citizens. “Chinese companies with vast amounts of personal...

