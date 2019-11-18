House Panel Would Notify Trump Of Tax Return Request

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 7:02 PM EST) -- The House Ways and Means Committee would notify a D.C. federal court and President Donald Trump if a request for his state tax returns were made under a recently passed New York law, House attorneys representing the panel said Monday. The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia is hearing President Donald Trump's request that requests for his state tax returns under a recently passed New York law should not be permitted. (AP) The panel would give Trump notice even if the court tosses his suit to preemptively block a request for his state tax information under New York's TRUST Act...

