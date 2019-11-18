Fed. Circ. Upholds Samsung's PTAB Win Axing Imaging IP

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 6:14 PM EST) -- Samsung took home a victory at the Federal Circuit on Monday, as a panel upheld the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's ruling invalidating an Image Processing Technologies LLC patent claim as obvious. The Federal Circuit issued a one-line order affirming the PTAB's October 2018 decision against Image Processing. The technology licensing company holds a portfolio of patents related to digital imaging and it has accused Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. of infringing several, leading to the instant challenge. The patent at issue is used to analyze faces and eyes to determine if they're closed or blinking, according to court filings. The appeals...

