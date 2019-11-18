TripAdvisor Scores PTAB Review Of Speech Recognition IP

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 7:34 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Friday agreed to review a speech recognition patent that TripAdvisor and other companies have been accused of infringing, finding that the travel website had shown parts of the patent are likely invalid. TripAdvisor asked the PTAB to review claims in the Mimzi patent after being accused of infringement in November 2018. The website said a number of the patent's claims are invalid because they would have been obvious at the time of the invention. "Because we determine petitioner has made a sufficient showing as to all challenged claims on at least one asserted ground...

