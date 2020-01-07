Division Over Arthrex Deepens In Polaris Suit At Fed. Circ.

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 5:45 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit received diverging feedback late Monday about whether Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges are constitutionally appointed and what to do if they’re not in a second case disputing the issue addressed in the court’s controversial Arthrex ruling. In Arthrex, the Federal Circuit said the way PTAB judges are appointed isn’t constitutional, fixed the problem by making them easier to fire and remanded the case for a redo before a new panel. The same constitutional question was a key part of this second case — involving Kingston Technology Co. Inc. and WiLAN Inc. subsidiary Polaris Innovations Ltd. — so...

